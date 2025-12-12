Proposed Bill Targets Chinese Lidar Sensors in U.S. Infrastructure

In a move addressing national security concerns, U.S. lawmaker Raja Krishnamoorthi is advocating for a legislative phase-out of Chinese-made lidar sensors from American infrastructure. This push arrives amid warnings regarding potential vulnerabilities in self-driving cars and other systems during conflicts.

The bill, introduced by Krishnamoorthi, who chairs the U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee on China, targets Chinese lidar technology prominently used in autonomous vehicles and port operations. It calls for a halt in new purchases within three years, allowing exceptions for scientific and cybersecurity purposes.

Highlighting the dominance of Chinese firms, which currently control a vast market share in lidar technology, Krishnamoorthi emphasizes the importance of U.S. innovation leadership while cautioning against security risks akin to past issues with Huawei, as sensors could potentially be disabled remotely, compromising critical U.S. systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)