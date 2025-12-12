Left Menu

Proposed Bill Targets Chinese Lidar Sensors in U.S. Infrastructure

A proposed U.S. bill aims to phase out Chinese-made lidar sensors in self-driving cars and critical infrastructure due to national security risks. It allows a transition period for existing equipment and highlights the urgency to reduce dependence on foreign-sourced technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 04:36 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 04:36 IST
Proposed Bill Targets Chinese Lidar Sensors in U.S. Infrastructure

In a move addressing national security concerns, U.S. lawmaker Raja Krishnamoorthi is advocating for a legislative phase-out of Chinese-made lidar sensors from American infrastructure. This push arrives amid warnings regarding potential vulnerabilities in self-driving cars and other systems during conflicts.

The bill, introduced by Krishnamoorthi, who chairs the U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee on China, targets Chinese lidar technology prominently used in autonomous vehicles and port operations. It calls for a halt in new purchases within three years, allowing exceptions for scientific and cybersecurity purposes.

Highlighting the dominance of Chinese firms, which currently control a vast market share in lidar technology, Krishnamoorthi emphasizes the importance of U.S. innovation leadership while cautioning against security risks akin to past issues with Huawei, as sensors could potentially be disabled remotely, compromising critical U.S. systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pioneering Joint Surveillance: How Indonesia and Nepal Transform Public Health Systems

Mediterranean Fisheries Show Hope as Aquaculture Becomes the New Regional Power

How Smart Incentives Drive Financial Inclusion for Women-Led Businesses in Vietnam

Assam’s Digital Tax Reform Transforms Municipal Revenues and Urban Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025