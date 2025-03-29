Merging Visions: Elon Musk's USD 33 Billion Deal of X and xAI

In a strategic move, billionaire Elon Musk has transferred ownership of the social media platform X to his artificial intelligence venture, xAI, for USD 33 billion. The landmark all-stock transaction between the privately-held entities was confirmed by Musk on Friday. The move marks a significant step in Musk's mission to integrate cutting-edge AI technology with extensive content distribution.

The deal, which values xAI at USD 80 billion and X at USD 33 billion, aims to blend the advanced AI capabilities of xAI with the massive outreach of X, previously known as Twitter. The announcement comes as both companies seek to harness their collective strengths to deliver enriched experiences to billions worldwide.

Elon Musk, who continues to lead Tesla and SpaceX, described the merger as pivotal in achieving a shared mission of pursuing truth and advancing knowledge. The synergy of data, models, and talent from both firms promises to create more intelligent, meaningful interactions, according to Musk, highlighting the potential for innovation in the AI and social media domains.

(With inputs from agencies.)