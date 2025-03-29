Left Menu

Merging Visions: Elon Musk's USD 33 Billion Deal of X and xAI

Billionaire Elon Musk announced the sale of his social media platform, X, to his artificial intelligence company, xAI, for USD 33 billion. The deal aims to leverage xAI's advanced AI capabilities with X's extensive reach, envisioning smarter user experiences and enhancing knowledge dissemination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-03-2025 04:59 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 04:59 IST
Merging Visions: Elon Musk's USD 33 Billion Deal of X and xAI
Elon Musk
  • Country:
  • United States

In a strategic move, billionaire Elon Musk has transferred ownership of the social media platform X to his artificial intelligence venture, xAI, for USD 33 billion. The landmark all-stock transaction between the privately-held entities was confirmed by Musk on Friday. The move marks a significant step in Musk's mission to integrate cutting-edge AI technology with extensive content distribution.

The deal, which values xAI at USD 80 billion and X at USD 33 billion, aims to blend the advanced AI capabilities of xAI with the massive outreach of X, previously known as Twitter. The announcement comes as both companies seek to harness their collective strengths to deliver enriched experiences to billions worldwide.

Elon Musk, who continues to lead Tesla and SpaceX, described the merger as pivotal in achieving a shared mission of pursuing truth and advancing knowledge. The synergy of data, models, and talent from both firms promises to create more intelligent, meaningful interactions, according to Musk, highlighting the potential for innovation in the AI and social media domains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025