Revolutionizing Aerospace Quality with OASIS Insights

The International Aerospace Quality Group® (IAQG) launched a cutting-edge tool named OASIS Insights™, which aims to revolutionize quality management in the aerospace industry. This innovative solution utilizes 9100 series audit data to advance transparency and enhance performance through benchmarking and quality improvement.

Starting April 1, OASIS Insights will generate reports post-audits, offering anonymized performance comparisons. The tool integrates guidance from IAQG's AIMM and SCMH frameworks and aids suppliers in refining their Aerospace Quality Management Systems. This marks a pivotal advancement toward showcasing audits' value, spurring continuous enhancement in aerospace.

OASIS Insights, developed with tech partner Intact, offers suppliers an unprecedented view into audit outcomes, thanks to Intact's expertise in audit and certification management software. Certified organizations will automatically receive these insights post-audit, marking a major leap forward for the aerospace audit landscape.

