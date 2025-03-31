FTC Scrutiny on 23andMe Data Transfer Amid Bankruptcy
The U.S. FTC is worried about the potential sale of Americans' personal data due to 23andMe's bankruptcy. The FTC Chairman emphasized that any buyer of 23andMe should adhere to the company's privacy policy, ensuring the protection of customer information.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has expressed concerns over the potential sale or transfer of personal data by the ancestry testing company 23andMe, following its recent bankruptcy filing. This announcement was made by FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson on Monday.
The FTC has taken proactive measures to ensure that any future transactions involving 23andMe assets adhere to strict privacy standards. In a formal letter, Chairman Ferguson highlighted the necessity for any prospective purchasers to commit to the pre-existing privacy policies instituted by 23andMe.
The agency's vigilance underscores the importance it places on safeguarding consumer information, particularly in scenarios where company asset transfers could risk the exposure of sensitive data.
(With inputs from agencies.)
