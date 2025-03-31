Left Menu

Trump Family's Crypto Venture: World Liberty's Insiders Hold the Key

World Liberty Financial, a cryptocurrency venture initially launched to offer decentralized financial services, is now controlled by the Trump family, who took over governance in January. Despite raising $550 million, the project remains undeveloped and unusually centralized, with the Trump family entitled to 75% of net revenues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 23:54 IST
Trump Family's Crypto Venture: World Liberty's Insiders Hold the Key
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

World Liberty Financial, a cryptocurrency venture aimed at democratizing finance, recently raised significant funds but remains largely undeveloped. The project, launched with the goal of providing decentralized financial services, has come under the control of the Trump family, securing a large stake in the company's governance.

Despite raising $550 million through sales of governance tokens, which are non-tradeable and primarily benefit insiders, the venture still lacks a public platform. The Trump family controls 75% of net revenue, positioning the project as a more centralized operation than typical for the decentralized finance industry.

Industry experts and academics criticize the project's insider-focused structure, noting the limited financial participation available to public investors. Meanwhile, the political and ethical implications of the Trump family's involvement with, and financial gain from, the crypto sector continue to stir controversy and debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025