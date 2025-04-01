Left Menu

Galactic Ventures: SpaceX's Fram2 Mission and Beyond

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, launched its Fram2 mission with private astronauts traveling in a unique polar orbit led by a crypto entrepreneur. Meanwhile, a German startup's test rocket exploded after launch from Norway. NASA astronauts adjust back to Earth life, and China's brain chip project pursues rapid trials.

Updated: 01-04-2025 10:26 IST
SpaceX, spearheaded by tech magnate Elon Musk, has embarked on a new space venture with the launch of its Fram2 mission. The mission sees a private crew piloted by a cryptocurrency entrepreneur journey from pole to pole, an unprecedented orbital path for human travel.

Meanwhile, Isar Aerospace, a German startup, faced a setback as its test rocket exploded moments after launch from a Norwegian spaceport. Intended to spearhead satellite launches originating from Europe, the Spectrum rocket's failure highlights the challenges faced by European nations seeking a slice of the commercial space exploration market.

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are transitioning back into earthly routines after a lengthy stint aboard the International Space Station. Concurrently, China's brain chip project has accelerated its human trials, aiming to outpace Elon Musk's Neuralink. These developments underscore the relentless pace of innovation in space and technology sectors.

