Trade Tensions Surge as Trump's Tariff Plans Loom

Global markets remained tense on Wednesday as traders awaited U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement about potential tariffs, an action that could significantly disrupt the global trading system.

Details about the tariffs remain speculative, with reports suggesting possible 20% duties on imports from nearly every country. Such measures have the potential to prompt significant market response and further concerns about escalating trade wars.

Economic repercussions include increased fears of recession and stagflation in the U.S. economy, particularly in light of recent weaker-than-expected economic data and widespread concerns about inflation pressures at the factory level.

