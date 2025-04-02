Left Menu

China's STAR Market: Driving the Future of Innovation

China's STAR Market has shown notable resilience and growth, with significant boosts in key indices. E Fund Management leads in offering related ETFs, focusing on technology sectors like semiconductors and renewable energy. The market is crucial for tech-driven industries, marking China's economic transformation.

Updated: 02-04-2025 15:49 IST
China's STAR Market: Driving the Future of Innovation
As of March 31, China's technology sector continues to impress, with key indices such as the STAR AI Index and the STAR Growth Index showing robust growth, rising 18% and 12% respectively. This resilience has garnered the attention of fund managers, with more than 30 companies now providing STAR market-related index products.

E Fund Management has positioned itself as a leader in this space, offering an extensive range of seven STAR market-related ETFs. These include the E Fund STAR 50 ETF and the E Fund CSI Star & Chinext 50 ETF, both available through the ETF Connect program. Recently, ETFs and feeder funds tied to the STAR Composite Index have been launched, expanding investor opportunities.

The STAR market, since its establishment in 2019, has become a vital hub for innovation, particularly in sectors like semiconductors and renewable energy. In March, the market handled its first IPOs of the year, including from a pre-revenue company, underscoring its role in fostering groundbreaking enterprises. The focus on tech-driven industries is further evidenced by the broader A-share market's trend towards high-tech enterprises, crucial for China's economic evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

