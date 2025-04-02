India: Heart of HMD's Innovation and Expansion

India has emerged as the largest contributor to Human Mobile Devices' (HMD) financial and resource allocation, according to high-ranking company officials. In an exclusive interview with PTI, HMD India and APAC VP and CEO Ravi Kunwar, alongside HMD Global Chairman and CEO Jean Francois Baril, highlighted India's pivotal role in the company’s international operations.

Baril lauded India's contribution, describing it as a prime source of talent and innovation, and emphasized India's role as a central player in HMD's global financials. Currently, HMD employs nearly 200 people in India, with various global functions situated within the country.

HMD recently launched two new music-focused feature phones and plans to roll out an entry-level 5G smartphone. Almost all products sold in India are manufactured locally, making the nation not only a vital market for sales but also a strategic hub for exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)