Left Menu

India: Heart of HMD's Innovation and Expansion

India is the largest market for HMD in terms of financial contributions and resources, as stated by company leaders. HMD is focused on expanding operations in India, with local production near 100%. Recent launches include music-focused phones and a planned entry-level 5G smartphone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 17:03 IST
India: Heart of HMD's Innovation and Expansion
Representative Image Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • India

India has emerged as the largest contributor to Human Mobile Devices' (HMD) financial and resource allocation, according to high-ranking company officials. In an exclusive interview with PTI, HMD India and APAC VP and CEO Ravi Kunwar, alongside HMD Global Chairman and CEO Jean Francois Baril, highlighted India's pivotal role in the company’s international operations.

Baril lauded India's contribution, describing it as a prime source of talent and innovation, and emphasized India's role as a central player in HMD's global financials. Currently, HMD employs nearly 200 people in India, with various global functions situated within the country.

HMD recently launched two new music-focused feature phones and plans to roll out an entry-level 5G smartphone. Almost all products sold in India are manufactured locally, making the nation not only a vital market for sales but also a strategic hub for exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025