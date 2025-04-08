U.S. Lawmakers Urge Renegotiation of U.S.-U.K. Data Agreement

Two U.S. legislators have called on the Trump administration to reconsider a data-sharing pact with the U.K., following claims that it pressured Apple to construct a backdoor into encrypted information.

Ohio's Jim Jordan and Arizona's Andy Biggs cited concerns over American privacy and a potential breach of the CLOUD Act, a law that outlines lawful data exchange across borders.

Apple's response to the U.K.'s demands highlights the growing tension between law enforcement requests and data privacy, particularly when international legal frameworks like the CLOUD Act clash with national policies.

