U.S. Lawmakers Urge Renegotiation of U.S.-U.K. Data Agreement
Two U.S. lawmakers have urged President Trump's administration to renegotiate a data agreement with the U.K. after reports accused the U.K. of pushing Apple to create a backdoor for encrypted data. Concerns have arisen about the potential violation of the CLOUD Act and risks to U.S. citizens' privacy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 21:30 IST
Two U.S. legislators have called on the Trump administration to reconsider a data-sharing pact with the U.K., following claims that it pressured Apple to construct a backdoor into encrypted information.
Ohio's Jim Jordan and Arizona's Andy Biggs cited concerns over American privacy and a potential breach of the CLOUD Act, a law that outlines lawful data exchange across borders.
Apple's response to the U.K.'s demands highlights the growing tension between law enforcement requests and data privacy, particularly when international legal frameworks like the CLOUD Act clash with national policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement