Yokogawa Launches OpreX Plant Stewardship for Operational Excellence

In a bid to enhance operational excellence across various industries, Yokogawa Electric Corporation has debuted its OpreX Plant Stewardship program. This new lifecycle service aims to address the multifaceted challenges faced by enterprises today, such as increasing plant complexity and cybersecurity threats.

Available globally except in Japan, the service takes a performance-based, customer-centric approach, helping organizations streamline operations through a strategic framework. This includes aligning operational strategies with business objectives by focusing on safety, reliability, regulatory compliance, and investment efficiency.

Leveraging years of expertise, Yokogawa offers a four-step model for continuous customer engagement. The initiative primarily targets sectors like oil, gas, pharmaceuticals, and renewable energy, reinforcing Yokogawa's commitment to sustainable and efficient industrial operations.

