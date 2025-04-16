Garuda Aerospace Boosted by Rs 100 Crore Series B Funding

Garuda Aerospace, backed by cricket legend Mahindra Singh Dhoni, has successfully raised Rs 100 crore in its Series B funding round from Venture Catalysts. The funding, at a valuation of USD 250 million, marks a significant leap in scaling the company's drone manufacturing capabilities.

The newly acquired funds will aid Garuda Aerospace in expanding its production facilities and fast-tracking research and development for advanced defense drones. Founder and CEO Agnkshwar Jayaprakash stated that this financial boost provides momentum for next-generation drone technology development.

This investment aligns with India's strategic aim of achieving self-reliance in high-tech defense manufacturing, as highlighted by Garuda Aerospace. With a broad portfolio of over 20 patents and a diverse clientele ranging from government to agriculture and defense, the company is well-positioned to make transformative impacts in the technological and socio-economic spheres.

(With inputs from agencies.)