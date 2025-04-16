Left Menu

Garuda Aerospace Boosted by Rs 100 Crore Series B Funding

Garuda Aerospace has secured Rs 100 crore in Series B funding, led by Venture Catalysts, to boost its drone manufacturing capabilities. The funding will help enhance their drone systems, expand R&D efforts, and align with India's defense manufacturing goals. The company holds over 20 patents and caters to diverse client needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 12:57 IST
Garuda Aerospace Boosted by Rs 100 Crore Series B Funding
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Garuda Aerospace, backed by cricket legend Mahindra Singh Dhoni, has successfully raised Rs 100 crore in its Series B funding round from Venture Catalysts. The funding, at a valuation of USD 250 million, marks a significant leap in scaling the company's drone manufacturing capabilities.

The newly acquired funds will aid Garuda Aerospace in expanding its production facilities and fast-tracking research and development for advanced defense drones. Founder and CEO Agnkshwar Jayaprakash stated that this financial boost provides momentum for next-generation drone technology development.

This investment aligns with India's strategic aim of achieving self-reliance in high-tech defense manufacturing, as highlighted by Garuda Aerospace. With a broad portfolio of over 20 patents and a diverse clientele ranging from government to agriculture and defense, the company is well-positioned to make transformative impacts in the technological and socio-economic spheres.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025