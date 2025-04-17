Judge Rules Google Dominated Online Ad Tech Markets

In a significant decision, U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema found that Google's control over online advertising technology markets was unlawful, dealing another setback to the tech titan. The Virginia judge pointed out that the company had "willfully acquired and maintained monopoly power" in key markets, paving the way for antitrust prosecutors to push for a breakup of its advertising arm.

The ruling concluded a lengthy trial where antitrust enforcers struggled to establish Google's monopoly over advertiser ad networks. Google's Vice President of Regulatory Affairs, Lee-Anne Mulholland, expressed intentions to appeal the unfavorable parts of the ruling, challenging the decision about their publisher tools. Despite offering competitive ad tech options, Google's shares dipped by 2.1% following the news.

The case now moves towards determining what actions Google must undertake to reinstate market competition. This includes potentially selling off parts like its ad server and exchange. Furthermore, Google faces trials from further U.S. courts that might order asset sales or changes to business dealings to curtail its market dominance, extending to its Chrome browser and online search operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)