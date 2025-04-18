Google's Antitrust Struggle: Landmark Ruling Sets Precedent

In a significant development, Alphabet's Google faced a ruling asserting its unlawful dominance in online ad technology, decided by U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema. This decision could lead to a breakup of its ad operations, marking a crucial moment for antitrust measures in the technology sector.

The ruling opens the door for further hearings to determine corrective actions, potentially forcing Google to divest parts of its ad business. Attorney General Pamela Bondi hailed the judgment as a pivotal win against monopolistic powers in the digital realm, reinforcing efforts to safeguard free speech and markets.

Reacting to the ruling, Google announced plans to appeal, defending the integrity and choices of its ad tech tools. However, the broader implications loom over major tech entities like Meta and Amazon, indicating increased regulatory scrutiny across the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)