On a Sunday morning previously marked by a declared Easter ceasefire, Russia intensified its military operations against Ukraine, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Zelenskiy reported that from midnight to midday local time, Russia conducted 26 assaults.

In a statement on X, Zelenskiy cast doubt on the level of control Russian President Vladimir Putin holds over his military forces. He suggested the ongoing attacks indicate either a lack of command or a strategic choice by Russia to discount genuine peace efforts.

Zelenskiy further criticized Russia, implying its actions are not driven by a desire to resolve the conflict but by an attempt to secure favorable public relations narratives. The developments underscore the persistent volatility in the region despite calls for peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)