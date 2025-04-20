Left Menu

Russia's Unyielding Assault: Easter Ceasefire Violated

Despite declaring an Easter ceasefire, Russia escalated its attacks on Ukraine, launching 26 assaults up to midday as reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. He questioned whether Russian President Putin was in control of his army or if Russia is uninterested in ending the conflict.

Updated: 20-04-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 15:50 IST
  • Ukraine

On a Sunday morning previously marked by a declared Easter ceasefire, Russia intensified its military operations against Ukraine, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Zelenskiy reported that from midnight to midday local time, Russia conducted 26 assaults.

In a statement on X, Zelenskiy cast doubt on the level of control Russian President Vladimir Putin holds over his military forces. He suggested the ongoing attacks indicate either a lack of command or a strategic choice by Russia to discount genuine peace efforts.

Zelenskiy further criticized Russia, implying its actions are not driven by a desire to resolve the conflict but by an attempt to secure favorable public relations narratives. The developments underscore the persistent volatility in the region despite calls for peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

