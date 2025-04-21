Left Menu

Global Reach: The Expansive Growth of Cybercrime Syndicates

UN report reveals Asian crime syndicates are expanding their cyberscam operations beyond Southeast Asia into global territories like South America and Africa. Despite intensified crackdowns, these networks continue to generate billions annually. UNODC calls for international cooperation to disrupt these rapidly evolving criminal enterprises before consequences escalate globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 22:02 IST
A new United Nations report highlights the alarming global expansion of Asian crime syndicates driving the cyberscam industry. Despite forceful crackdowns in Southeast Asia, these sophisticated networks have extended their reach into South America and Africa, demonstrating a significant global presence.

Authorities in Southeast Asia are facing a challenging battle as syndicates flexibly adapt and relocate their operations, with estimates pointing to hundreds of scam operations generating tens of billions of dollars annually. The report stresses an urgent need for international cooperation to disrupt the gangs' financing mechanisms.

The syndicates, originally emerging from Southeast Asia, are increasingly targeting regions with weaker governance. Recent efforts by China, Thailand, and Myanmar to combat these scams have forced the gangs to explore new territories in Africa and Eastern Europe, posing a pressing threat to global cybersecurity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

