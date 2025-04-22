TencentDB and MongoDB Join Forces to Revolutionize AI-Powered Data Solutions

TencentDB and MongoDB have renewed their strategic partnership, focusing on delivering advanced data management solutions tailored for the AI era. This collaboration aims to empower global users with breakthrough technological innovations.

Celebrated for its flexible data schema, MongoDB is a leading NoSQL database that dominates the DB-Engines global rankings and serves a broad range of industries. Since 2021, TencentDB and MongoDB have expanded jointly in China, integrating Tencent's user base and technical innovations to enhance MongoDB's enterprise capabilities, including intelligent backup and dynamic scaling.

The renewed partnership focuses on AI integration, offering features like full-text and vector searches that cater to modern digital solution demands. Planned expansions beyond China will target the Asia-Pacific region, supporting domestic enterprises in their overseas endeavors. Tencent Cloud's contributions to MongoDB's open-source community further enrich this partnership, striving to offer leading database solutions.

