LaLiga's Global Expansion: The Push to Play Abroad

In a bid to extend its reach, LaLiga President Javier Tebas has reaffirmed plans to host a league match overseas, considering Saudi Arabia as a potential site, despite encountering previous opposition in Spain. The idea, discussed at the World Football Summit in Riyadh, remains a crucial target for the league.

The proposal to export domestic matches has stirred debate. Critics, including Real Madrid, argue it jeopardizes the league's traditional home-and-away structure. Tebas, however, insists the move would enhance the league's global presence, particularly its audiovisual appeal, and is optimistic about future success.

Though UEFA approved an earlier Miami match proposal, FIFA has yet to authorize playing domestic matches abroad. Despite resistance, Tebas is confident of breaking through bureaucratic hurdles, aiming to bring more international exposure and opportunities for LaLiga.

