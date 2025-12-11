Left Menu

LaLiga's Global Expansion: The Push to Play Abroad

LaLiga President Javier Tebas reiterated the goal of hosting a league match abroad, with Saudi Arabia as a potential venue, despite previous backlash. Plans to hold a match in Miami faced criticism and legal challenges. Tebas remains determined, citing potential growth for the league's audiovisual product.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 11-12-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 00:02 IST
LaLiga's Global Expansion: The Push to Play Abroad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

In a bid to extend its reach, LaLiga President Javier Tebas has reaffirmed plans to host a league match overseas, considering Saudi Arabia as a potential site, despite encountering previous opposition in Spain. The idea, discussed at the World Football Summit in Riyadh, remains a crucial target for the league.

The proposal to export domestic matches has stirred debate. Critics, including Real Madrid, argue it jeopardizes the league's traditional home-and-away structure. Tebas, however, insists the move would enhance the league's global presence, particularly its audiovisual appeal, and is optimistic about future success.

Though UEFA approved an earlier Miami match proposal, FIFA has yet to authorize playing domestic matches abroad. Despite resistance, Tebas is confident of breaking through bureaucratic hurdles, aiming to bring more international exposure and opportunities for LaLiga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

 India
2
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
3
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
4
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025