BMW Gears Up for AI Integration with DeepSeek
BMW, the German automaker, is set to integrate artificial intelligence from DeepSeek, a Chinese startup, into its new models in China. This development will commence later this year, as announced by CEO Oliver Zipse at the Shanghai auto show. The move highlights the increasing importance of AI advancements in the automotive industry.
- Country:
- China
BMW is poised to make a significant leap in automotive technology by integrating artificial intelligence from Chinese startup DeepSeek into its new model lineup in China, a strategy revealed by CEO Oliver Zipse at the Shanghai auto show on Wednesday.
The announcement underscores BMW's commitment to advancing AI capabilities within its vehicles, leveraging the technological strides occurring in China. Zipse emphasized the vital role of AI partnerships in enhancing their vehicle offerings.
Commencing later this year, BMW's collaboration with DeepSeek marks a pivotal moment in the company's AI journey, positioning it at the forefront of automotive innovation in the Chinese market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China's Sovereign Fund Vows to Stabilize Amid U.S. Trade Tensions
Escalating Trade Tensions: US-China Tariff Showdown
China Backs Sovereign Wealth Fund's Stock Market Support
China's Yuan Fixing Sends Strategic Signals Amid Trade Tensions
China threatens to ''resolutely take countermeasures'' in response to Trump threat of additional 50% tariff, reports AP.