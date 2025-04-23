Left Menu

BMW Gears Up for AI Integration with DeepSeek

BMW, the German automaker, is set to integrate artificial intelligence from DeepSeek, a Chinese startup, into its new models in China. This development will commence later this year, as announced by CEO Oliver Zipse at the Shanghai auto show. The move highlights the increasing importance of AI advancements in the automotive industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 23-04-2025 07:33 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 07:33 IST
BMW Gears Up for AI Integration with DeepSeek
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

BMW is poised to make a significant leap in automotive technology by integrating artificial intelligence from Chinese startup DeepSeek into its new model lineup in China, a strategy revealed by CEO Oliver Zipse at the Shanghai auto show on Wednesday.

The announcement underscores BMW's commitment to advancing AI capabilities within its vehicles, leveraging the technological strides occurring in China. Zipse emphasized the vital role of AI partnerships in enhancing their vehicle offerings.

Commencing later this year, BMW's collaboration with DeepSeek marks a pivotal moment in the company's AI journey, positioning it at the forefront of automotive innovation in the Chinese market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025