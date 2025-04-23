BMW Gears Up for AI Integration with DeepSeek

BMW is poised to make a significant leap in automotive technology by integrating artificial intelligence from Chinese startup DeepSeek into its new model lineup in China, a strategy revealed by CEO Oliver Zipse at the Shanghai auto show on Wednesday.

The announcement underscores BMW's commitment to advancing AI capabilities within its vehicles, leveraging the technological strides occurring in China. Zipse emphasized the vital role of AI partnerships in enhancing their vehicle offerings.

Commencing later this year, BMW's collaboration with DeepSeek marks a pivotal moment in the company's AI journey, positioning it at the forefront of automotive innovation in the Chinese market.

(With inputs from agencies.)