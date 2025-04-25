Ergon Labs and Omega Seiki Revolutionize Electric Three-Wheelers with Innovative Powertrain Solutions

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Ergon Labs has clinched a Rs 50-crore contract with electric vehicle innovator Omega Seiki. This agreement focuses on providing cutting-edge powertrain technology for Omega's forthcoming electric three-wheelers.

The strategic partnership extends beyond technology development, with Omega Seiki's founder investing in Ergon Labs. Both companies are pooling resources to create a state-of-the-art L5 cargo electric vehicle, aimed at replacing diesel models in markets like Kerala and Northeast India.

Ergon Labs' innovation, the Integrated Power Converter, combines an onboard charger and motor controller, setting new standards in performance and reliability. Following extensive testing, Omega Seiki plans to deploy 2,000 units this fiscal year, marking a significant shift in the electric three-wheeler market.

(With inputs from agencies.)