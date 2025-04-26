Left Menu

Aurum PropTech: Navigating Financial Challenges with Tech Innovations

Aurum PropTech Ltd reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 33.37 crore for the last fiscal year due to increased expenses, despite a rise in total income. The company's rental segment contributed significantly to its earnings. It remains committed to profitable growth and expanded offerings across various markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 16:09 IST
Aurum PropTech Ltd has announced a consolidated net loss of Rs 33.37 crore for the last fiscal year, attributed largely to heightened expenses.

Despite the loss, the company's total income saw an increase, reaching Rs 284.98 crore compared to Rs 233.07 crore in the previous year, according to a Friday regulatory filing. The report also highlighted that total expenses rose from Rs 309.43 crore in the prior year to Rs 329.45 crore.

The firm's rental segment was a major contributor, accounting for 60% of the total income. Aurum PropTech, recognized for its innovative suite of solutions, continues to focus on profitable growth since its inception in April 2021, with offerings expanding across 15 Indian cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

