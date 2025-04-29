Left Menu

Market Turmoil: Trump's Policy Ripples Through Global Trade

As U.S. futures show slight recovery, the dollar faces a significant monthly drop amidst Trump's administration challenges. Traders react to unsettling tariffs affecting growth. Key earnings and economic data are anticipated as markets look for clearer signs of progress. Global trade remains a focal concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 10:00 IST
Market Turmoil: Trump's Policy Ripples Through Global Trade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the wake of U.S. futures inching back towards early April levels, the dollar struggles amidst President Donald Trump's policy tumult. Notably, it's set for a substantial monthly decline as the markets grapple with uncertainty surrounding U.S. tariff strategies.

Traders are offloading the greenback amid fears that tariffs will impede U.S. economic growth, diminishing its status as a safe investment haven. Trump's unpredictable communication style continues to unsettle global markets, with 1,362 days remaining until the conclusion of his term in 2029.

Amid a slight retreat of automotive tariffs, European and U.S. futures experienced modest gains in Asia. Investors now hope for more definitive measures to alleviate the tariff standoff between the U.S. and China. Meanwhile, other economic indicators such as earnings from companies like Deutsche Bank, HSBC, and General Motors, and euro zone confidence are in the spotlight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025