Left Menu

Yuan's Rising Role in Global Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions

As China's President Xi Jinping strengthens Southeast Asian ties, the People's Bank of China seizes global trade disruptions to promote the yuan. Despite not dethroning the dollar, yuan cross-border payments set a record. China attempts to create a financial network independent of Western influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 15:25 IST
Yuan's Rising Role in Global Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to leverage the ongoing U.S. tariff turbulence, Chinese President Xi Jinping has embarked on a mission to cement ties with Southeast Asia and bolster the global usage of the yuan. The People's Bank of China is capitalizing on the confusion in global trade to promote the yuan as a viable cross-border currency.

Despite current limitations, including China's reluctance to fully open its capital account, yuan transactions have reached unprecedented levels. Although dethroning the dollar remains out of reach, the recent uptick in cross-border payments signifies a growing international appetite for yuan utilization amid declining trust in U.S. currency and assets.

As China forges deeper trade connections, especially with emerging markets, the prospect of an independent financial architecture gains traction. Analysts predict that as the U.S.-oriented global monetary system faces challenges, China's proactive stance presents a crucial opportunity to enhance the yuan's status on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025