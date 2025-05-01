Sonata Software Achieves AWS DevOps Competency Status

Sonata Software, a prominent name in modernization engineering, has successfully acquired the Amazon Web Services (AWS) DevOps Competency status. This accolade underscores its proficiency in assisting clients with cloud DevOps objectives via AWS.

By achieving AWS DevOps Competency, Sonata Software stands out within the AWS Partner Network (APN), offering specialized consulting services that enable enterprises to adopt and deploy intricate DevOps projects, consequently speeding up their market readiness.

Chief Revenue Officer Anthony Lange and Chief Technology Officer Rajsekhar Datta Roy highlighted the importance of this achievement, emphasizing its impact on optimizing software development processes for greater scalability, reliability, and innovation. Through automation and DevOps-first strategies, Sonata Software enhances its clients' cloud-native platforms across various industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)