India Post's Digital Transformation: A New Era of Service

In a move to modernize and enhance its postal services, the Indian government is implementing a comprehensive business process reengineering exercise for India Post. Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia revealed this initiative on Wednesday, emphasizing a shift towards a more digital service framework.

Currently boasting 1.64 lakh post offices across India, the Modi government has notably extended the postal network over the past 11 years, Scindia remarked during a session in the Lok Sabha.

Highlighting the transformation, Scindia said the reengineering process would incorporate state-of-the-art automation technologies, aiming to position India Post as the premier logistics carrier globally, known for prompt and citizen-focused service.

