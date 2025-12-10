India Post's Digital Transformation: A New Era of Service
The Indian government is revamping India Post with a focus on digital transformation to enhance service delivery. Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced a reengineering initiative aimed at creating a more prompt and effective postal service. The plan includes automation upgrades to position India Post as a leading global logistics carrier.
- Country:
- India
In a move to modernize and enhance its postal services, the Indian government is implementing a comprehensive business process reengineering exercise for India Post. Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia revealed this initiative on Wednesday, emphasizing a shift towards a more digital service framework.
Currently boasting 1.64 lakh post offices across India, the Modi government has notably extended the postal network over the past 11 years, Scindia remarked during a session in the Lok Sabha.
Highlighting the transformation, Scindia said the reengineering process would incorporate state-of-the-art automation technologies, aiming to position India Post as the premier logistics carrier globally, known for prompt and citizen-focused service.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AOC-in-C WAC Reviews Canine Training & Logistics Readiness at AFS Faridabad
GSV, Amazon Sign MoU to Boost Logistics Research & Launch Chair Professorship
Uber Revolutionizes Logistics with ONDC-Powered Solutions
Welspun One Unveils Landmark Logistics Park in Pune
The Essential Guide to Logistics Optimization: Streamlining the Supply Chain