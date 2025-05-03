Left Menu

Latent View Analytics Soars with Record Profits and Growth Strategy

Latent View Analytics Ltd reported a significant profit increase for Q1 2025 with Rs 51.25 crore, up from Rs 45.23 crore last year. The annual profit rose to Rs 173.49 crore. The company plans to expand client relations, establish an AI Centre, and focus on strategic partnerships for future growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 03-05-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 17:34 IST
Latent View Analytics Soars with Record Profits and Growth Strategy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Latent View Analytics Ltd, a leading provider in digital analytics consulting, announced a substantial profit boost for the January–March 2025 quarter, achieving Rs 51.25 crore, an increase from the Rs 45.23 crore recorded in the same period last year.

The company's consolidated profit for the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, climbed to Rs 173.49 crore, marking a rise from Rs 158.64 crore the previous year. CEO Rajan Sethuraman expressed satisfaction over the company's sustained growth despite economic challenges, noting a 1.9% sequential increase and a 35.3% year-on-year rise in revenue.

Looking forward to FY26, Latent View outlines three strategic initiatives to fortify its market position: intensifying client relationships, launching an AI Centre of Excellence, and pursuing strategic partnerships to drive growth. Additionally, the firm exceeded a notable milestone with FY25 revenue surpassing USD 100 million, emphasising its robust business model and growth strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025