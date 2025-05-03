Latent View Analytics Soars with Record Profits and Growth Strategy

Latent View Analytics Ltd, a leading provider in digital analytics consulting, announced a substantial profit boost for the January–March 2025 quarter, achieving Rs 51.25 crore, an increase from the Rs 45.23 crore recorded in the same period last year.

The company's consolidated profit for the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, climbed to Rs 173.49 crore, marking a rise from Rs 158.64 crore the previous year. CEO Rajan Sethuraman expressed satisfaction over the company's sustained growth despite economic challenges, noting a 1.9% sequential increase and a 35.3% year-on-year rise in revenue.

Looking forward to FY26, Latent View outlines three strategic initiatives to fortify its market position: intensifying client relationships, launching an AI Centre of Excellence, and pursuing strategic partnerships to drive growth. Additionally, the firm exceeded a notable milestone with FY25 revenue surpassing USD 100 million, emphasising its robust business model and growth strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)