Trump Halts Federal Funding for Pathogen Research

President Donald Trump has issued an executive order that puts a halt to federal funding for gain-of-function research, known for enhancing pathogens. This decisive action was revealed in a White House fact sheet on Monday.

The executive order not only stops funding for such research but also pauses related studies involving infectious pathogens and toxins in the United States. The halt remains in effect until a new, more stringent policy can be formulated and implemented. The ban extends to research initiatives in countries including China and Iran, as noted by the White House.

The objective of this order is to significantly decrease the chances of laboratory mishaps related to gain-of-function research, similar to activities on bat coronaviruses carried out by institutions like the EcoHealth Alliance and Wuhan Institute of Virology, the fact sheet indicates. Responsibility for drafting new compliance guidelines falls to the U.S. Office of Science and Technology Policy and the national security adviser.

