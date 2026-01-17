Israeli Criticism Over White House's Gaza Leadership Committee
Israel has criticized the White House's announcement of a leadership committee for Gaza, objecting to the lack of coordination and Israeli inclusion. The committee aims to oversee a US-led ceasefire plan involving an international security force and reconstruction efforts. The composition has drawn concerns from Israel and Palestinian groups.
Israel's government has voiced strong objections to the recent White House announcement concerning the leadership committee tasked with overseeing Gaza's next steps.
The criticism marks an unusual departure from typical Washington-Jerusalem relations. Israeli officials lament the lack of coordination and Israeli representation in the committee, featuring prominent figures but excluding any Israeli officials.
The US-led initiative, championed by the Trump administration, aims to transform the fragile peace in Gaza into a lasting settlement, despite tensions surrounding the committee's composition.
