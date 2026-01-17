Israeli Criticism Over White House's Gaza Leadership Committee

Israel's government has voiced strong objections to the recent White House announcement concerning the leadership committee tasked with overseeing Gaza's next steps.

The criticism marks an unusual departure from typical Washington-Jerusalem relations. Israeli officials lament the lack of coordination and Israeli representation in the committee, featuring prominent figures but excluding any Israeli officials.

The US-led initiative, championed by the Trump administration, aims to transform the fragile peace in Gaza into a lasting settlement, despite tensions surrounding the committee's composition.

