Left Menu

America's Next-Gen Warfare: F-55 and F-22 Super Take Off

The United States is advancing the development of the twin-engine F-55 warplane and an upgraded F-22 Super, as announced by President Donald Trump. This includes a new air dominance platform, the F-47, with Boeing winning its contract. Potential upgrades to existing stealth fighters are also being explored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 19:37 IST
America's Next-Gen Warfare: F-55 and F-22 Super Take Off
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States government is pressing forward with the development of next-generation military aircraft, including the new F-55 warplane and an upgraded F-22 Super, as President Donald Trump announced at a recent meeting of business executives in Doha.

This announcement follows a suite of business deals, among them a significant order from Qatar for Boeing commercial jets. The F-55 is framed as an addition to the existing Lockheed F-35, promising enhanced capabilities with its twin-engine design.

Boeing was awarded the contract for the F-47 fighter as part of the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) initiative. The plan seeks to modernize U.S. air power with sophisticated aircraft and technology upgrades while Lockheed Martin explores advancements for existing models.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025