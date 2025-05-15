America's Next-Gen Warfare: F-55 and F-22 Super Take Off

The United States government is pressing forward with the development of next-generation military aircraft, including the new F-55 warplane and an upgraded F-22 Super, as President Donald Trump announced at a recent meeting of business executives in Doha.

This announcement follows a suite of business deals, among them a significant order from Qatar for Boeing commercial jets. The F-55 is framed as an addition to the existing Lockheed F-35, promising enhanced capabilities with its twin-engine design.

Boeing was awarded the contract for the F-47 fighter as part of the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) initiative. The plan seeks to modernize U.S. air power with sophisticated aircraft and technology upgrades while Lockheed Martin explores advancements for existing models.

(With inputs from agencies.)