Madhav Sheth Unveils AI+ Logo, Signaling India's New Tech Era
Madhav Sheth, a renowned figure in the smartphone industry, introduced the AI+ logo, marking the advent of NxtQuantum Shift Technologies. This venture aims to produce India-centric, innovative smartphones. With strategic partnerships such as Flipkart, AI+ is set to redefine India's mobile tech landscape.
- Country:
- India
In a bold move symbolizing ambition and innovation, Madhav Sheth, a prominent leader in India's smartphone landscape, has unveiled the AI+ logo for his latest venture, NxtQuantum Shift Technologies. This initiative heralds a new era in Indian tech, focusing on locally designed and manufactured smartphones.
The AI+ brand reflects a vision that emphasizes trust, user-centricity, and intelligent design, aiming to elevate India's position in the global tech ecosystem. Madhav Sheth envisions this product not just as a smartphone, but as a testament to India's potential to lead in technology with purposeful design.
Strategic partnerships with platforms like Flipkart will facilitate widespread distribution, helping AI+ reach consumers across India. This collaboration leverages Flipkart's comprehensive delivery network and aligns with its commitment to democratizing access to next-gen technology. The AI+ smartphone and operating system are anticipated to be fully revealed in the upcoming months.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Madhav Sheth
- AI+
- NxtQuantum
- smartphone
- technology
- India
- Flipkart
- innovation
- user-centric
- design
ALSO READ
Trump Teases Potential Trade Deals with India, South Korea, and Japan
Escalating Tensions: Unprovoked Firing Intensifies Along India-Pakistan Line of Control
Lt Gen Malik Takes Dual Role Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
India Embarks on Historic Caste Enumeration with National Census
US Calls for Peace Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions