Madhav Sheth Unveils AI+ Logo, Signaling India's New Tech Era

Madhav Sheth, a renowned figure in the smartphone industry, introduced the AI+ logo, marking the advent of NxtQuantum Shift Technologies. This venture aims to produce India-centric, innovative smartphones. With strategic partnerships such as Flipkart, AI+ is set to redefine India's mobile tech landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 12:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move symbolizing ambition and innovation, Madhav Sheth, a prominent leader in India's smartphone landscape, has unveiled the AI+ logo for his latest venture, NxtQuantum Shift Technologies. This initiative heralds a new era in Indian tech, focusing on locally designed and manufactured smartphones.

The AI+ brand reflects a vision that emphasizes trust, user-centricity, and intelligent design, aiming to elevate India's position in the global tech ecosystem. Madhav Sheth envisions this product not just as a smartphone, but as a testament to India's potential to lead in technology with purposeful design.

Strategic partnerships with platforms like Flipkart will facilitate widespread distribution, helping AI+ reach consumers across India. This collaboration leverages Flipkart's comprehensive delivery network and aligns with its commitment to democratizing access to next-gen technology. The AI+ smartphone and operating system are anticipated to be fully revealed in the upcoming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

