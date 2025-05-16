Madhav Sheth Unveils AI+ Logo, Signaling India's New Tech Era

In a bold move symbolizing ambition and innovation, Madhav Sheth, a prominent leader in India's smartphone landscape, has unveiled the AI+ logo for his latest venture, NxtQuantum Shift Technologies. This initiative heralds a new era in Indian tech, focusing on locally designed and manufactured smartphones.

The AI+ brand reflects a vision that emphasizes trust, user-centricity, and intelligent design, aiming to elevate India's position in the global tech ecosystem. Madhav Sheth envisions this product not just as a smartphone, but as a testament to India's potential to lead in technology with purposeful design.

Strategic partnerships with platforms like Flipkart will facilitate widespread distribution, helping AI+ reach consumers across India. This collaboration leverages Flipkart's comprehensive delivery network and aligns with its commitment to democratizing access to next-gen technology. The AI+ smartphone and operating system are anticipated to be fully revealed in the upcoming months.

