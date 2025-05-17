India Leads the Telecom Revolution Under Modi's Vision

India is at the helm of a telecommunication revolution, rapidly advancing under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, as stated by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Scindia highlighted that India is poised to shape the rules for emerging 6G technology, following significant advances in 5G deployment. Currently, 5G technology serves 82% of the population across 99% of districts.

The minister underscored the pivotal role India Post plays in logistics, while also touching on a citizen-led boycott of Turkiye and Azerbaijan over national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)