India Leads the Telecom Revolution Under Modi's Vision
India is spearheading a global telecommunication revolution under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, preparing for 6G technology rules. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia reveals 5G's swift reach across India while highlighting contributions by India Post in logistics. Citizens endorse a boycott of Turkiye and Azerbaijan, prioritizing national interests.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 17-05-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 15:41 IST
- Country:
- India
India is at the helm of a telecommunication revolution, rapidly advancing under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, as stated by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.
Scindia highlighted that India is poised to shape the rules for emerging 6G technology, following significant advances in 5G deployment. Currently, 5G technology serves 82% of the population across 99% of districts.
The minister underscored the pivotal role India Post plays in logistics, while also touching on a citizen-led boycott of Turkiye and Azerbaijan over national interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement