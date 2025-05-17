Left Menu

India Leads the Telecom Revolution Under Modi's Vision

India is spearheading a global telecommunication revolution under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, preparing for 6G technology rules. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia reveals 5G's swift reach across India while highlighting contributions by India Post in logistics. Citizens endorse a boycott of Turkiye and Azerbaijan, prioritizing national interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 17-05-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 15:41 IST
India Leads the Telecom Revolution Under Modi's Vision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is at the helm of a telecommunication revolution, rapidly advancing under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, as stated by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Scindia highlighted that India is poised to shape the rules for emerging 6G technology, following significant advances in 5G deployment. Currently, 5G technology serves 82% of the population across 99% of districts.

The minister underscored the pivotal role India Post plays in logistics, while also touching on a citizen-led boycott of Turkiye and Azerbaijan over national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025