Turkish Firm Celebi Challenges India's Abrupt Security Clearance Revocation

Celebi, a Turkish company, alleges that India revoked its security clearance without prior notice or a hearing. Celebi insists on a mandatory hearing as per regulations, asserting that their Indian unit comprises local employees and should be treated as an Indian company. The court has been petitioned for intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Turkey's Celebi has expressed outrage over India's unexpected revocation of its security clearance, which occurred without prior notice or a hearing. The firm has approached an Indian court, insisting that regulations mandate a hearing, and emphasized there are no exceptions to this rule.

In its defense, Celebi has stressed that its Indian unit employs local staff and operates as an Indian entity. The company is urging the court to overturn the revocation, citing procedural non-compliance.

This abrupt decision by Indian authorities has taken the company by surprise, prompting legal action in order to safeguard its operational rights in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

