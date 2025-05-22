Jony Ive Joins OpenAI for Groundbreaking AI Hardware Project

In a significant move to advance its hardware capabilities, OpenAI has enlisted the expertise of Jony Ive, the visionary designer responsible for Apple's revolutionary iPhone, to lead a new project.

OpenAI revealed that it is acquiring Io, the product and engineering firm co-founded by Ive, in a deal totalling approximately $6.5 billion. This partnership comes as a result of a quiet collaboration between OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman and Ive since 2023, through Ive's design firm, LoveFrom.

Despite not officially joining OpenAI, Ive will maintain his firm's independence while assuming deep design and creative responsibilities across OpenAI and Io. Both companies, headquartered in San Francisco, envision a new era of product development through this strategic alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)