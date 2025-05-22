Left Menu

Jony Ive Joins OpenAI for Groundbreaking AI Hardware Project

OpenAI has recruited distinguished designer Jony Ive to spearhead a new hardware project. The AI company is acquiring Io, co-founded by Ive, for $6.5 billion. Although not becoming an OpenAI employee, Ive will contribute to the design and creative strategies alongside his independent firm, LoveFrom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 22-05-2025 01:03 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 01:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move to advance its hardware capabilities, OpenAI has enlisted the expertise of Jony Ive, the visionary designer responsible for Apple's revolutionary iPhone, to lead a new project.

OpenAI revealed that it is acquiring Io, the product and engineering firm co-founded by Ive, in a deal totalling approximately $6.5 billion. This partnership comes as a result of a quiet collaboration between OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman and Ive since 2023, through Ive's design firm, LoveFrom.

Despite not officially joining OpenAI, Ive will maintain his firm's independence while assuming deep design and creative responsibilities across OpenAI and Io. Both companies, headquartered in San Francisco, envision a new era of product development through this strategic alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

