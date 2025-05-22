India's AI Startup Ecosystem: A Catalyst for Transformative Change

India's dynamic AI startup ecosystem is a driving force for change, revolutionizing sectors such as urban renewal, healthcare, clean energy, and agriculture, according to India's Consulate General in Shanghai, Pratik Mathur.

With over 4,000 AI startups, India is transforming diverse sectors as the world's fastest-growing economy, Mathur stated at the annual technology symposium of the Singapore Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, an influential regional business forum.

A USD three billion investment in AI infrastructure, alongside the National Quantum Mission and 25 AI Centres of Excellence, is advancing areas like agriculture, cleantech, and spacetech. The AI for All mission aims to distribute these advancements equitably, nurturing India's linguistic heritage and fostering smart cities. Looking forward, India aspires to lead AI's evolution, from agentic systems to Artificial General Intelligence.

