India Leads Digital Frontier: Sanchar Mitra Scheme Launch by Scindia

India's telecommunications sector is making notable strides as Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia unveils initiatives at the Sanchar Mitra Scheme launch. The scheme aims to bridge telecom and citizenry while preparing for future technological landscapes.

Scindia emphasized India's leadership in 6G patent filings, aligning with global advances following 5G rollout. The minister outlined the systemic transformation in India's telecom infrastructure and strategic positioning as an innovation hub.

As firms vie for satellite communication licenses, India prepares for the India Mobile Congress 2025, projecting significant international participation, fostering innovation, and securing telecom consumer protection in the digital age.

(With inputs from agencies.)