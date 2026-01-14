Left Menu

Scindia Critiques Opposition Over Election Review Objections

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia asserts that opposition criticism of Special Intensive Reviews (SIR) is selective. He argues that opposition parties only object to SIRs when they lose elections. Scindia emphasizes that the review process enhances voter list integrity and underscores democratic values, suggesting opposition fears about losing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 14-01-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 20:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday criticized opposition parties for selectively objecting to Special Intensive Reviews (SIR) of election processes.

Scindia argued that these reviews, which have been regularly conducted by every administration, face opposition scrutiny only when the parties lose elections.

He stressed that maintaining accurate voter lists is key to democracy, suggesting that opposition concerns may stem from fears of electoral defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

