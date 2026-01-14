Scindia Critiques Opposition Over Election Review Objections
Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia asserts that opposition criticism of Special Intensive Reviews (SIR) is selective. He argues that opposition parties only object to SIRs when they lose elections. Scindia emphasizes that the review process enhances voter list integrity and underscores democratic values, suggesting opposition fears about losing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 14-01-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 20:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday criticized opposition parties for selectively objecting to Special Intensive Reviews (SIR) of election processes.
Scindia argued that these reviews, which have been regularly conducted by every administration, face opposition scrutiny only when the parties lose elections.
He stressed that maintaining accurate voter lists is key to democracy, suggesting that opposition concerns may stem from fears of electoral defeat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Akhilesh Yadav Blasts BJP: Calls for Change to Protect Democracy
Kerala CM Advocates Art's Role in Promoting Secularism and Democracy
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: A Rally for Democracy and Justice
BJP Accuses TMC of Replacing Democracy with Mobocracy in West Bengal
Sanjay Nishad Blames Internal Betrayal for Son's Electoral Defeat