Expert Dojo Launches India Accelerator with $100K Investment per Startup

US-based venture capital firm Expert Dojo is initiating an India-focused accelerator cohort, committing $100,000 to each early-stage startup in India. The cohort will accept technology-driven ventures from sectors like AI and fintech. This aligns with their previous $15 million India fund, supporting up to 25 startups by 2026.

  India

Expert Dojo, a United States venture capital entity, is set to launch an India-specific accelerator, vowing to inject $100,000 each into over 10 early-stage Indian companies within the current fiscal year. Interested startups, particularly those driven by technology and scalability across domains such as AI, electric vehicles, B2B industries, and fintech, can apply now, as the cohort remains largely sector-agnostic.

Selected companies will receive more than just funding; they will gain entry to Expert Dojo's global investor network, receive mentorship, and benefit from growth support, particularly in refining their market strategies and enhancing their progression toward potential Series A financing.

Previously, Expert Dojo pledged a $15 million fund towards the Indian market, intending to support 20-25 startups by the 2026 fiscal year. This initiative underscores the company's commitment to Indian entrepreneurship, with General Partner Ashutosh Kumar noting the emergence of innovative solutions from tier-1 cities to rural areas, driven by founders addressing genuine challenges.

