ATMAN 3.0: Pioneering HealthTech Innovations at IIT Bombay

The Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) at IIT Bombay recently wrapped up its ATMAN 3.0 accelerator initiative, a key programme designed to elevate HealthTech startups into market-ready entities.

This eight-week program concluded with a Demo Day, attracting investors, industry leaders, and policymakers to witness the country's top healthcare innovations. A rigorous selection process filtered 173 pitching candidates to 13, spotlighting six for potential seed funding amounting to INR 6 crore.

Mr. Kiran Shesh, CEO of TIH, emphasized the program's role as more than an accelerator but as a movement for transforming bold ideas into world-class solutions. The programme highlights India's evolving healthcare ecosystem, promoting sustainability, deep tech, and global competitiveness through expert mentorship and strategic partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)