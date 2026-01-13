ATMAN 3.0: Pioneering HealthTech Innovations at IIT Bombay
The Technology Innovation Hub at IIT Bombay concludes the ATMAN 3.0 accelerator program, transforming HealthTech startups into investment-ready businesses. Featuring over 170 participants, six winning startups received seed funding to advance their innovations. The program demonstrates India's potential in leading global healthcare innovation through mentorship and strategic investments.
The Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) at IIT Bombay recently wrapped up its ATMAN 3.0 accelerator initiative, a key programme designed to elevate HealthTech startups into market-ready entities.
This eight-week program concluded with a Demo Day, attracting investors, industry leaders, and policymakers to witness the country's top healthcare innovations. A rigorous selection process filtered 173 pitching candidates to 13, spotlighting six for potential seed funding amounting to INR 6 crore.
Mr. Kiran Shesh, CEO of TIH, emphasized the program's role as more than an accelerator but as a movement for transforming bold ideas into world-class solutions. The programme highlights India's evolving healthcare ecosystem, promoting sustainability, deep tech, and global competitiveness through expert mentorship and strategic partnerships.
