CIEL HR Solutions Soars with 35.21% Profit Growth in FY25

CIEL HR Solutions reported a 35.21% increase in net profit for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, reaching Rs 14.67 crore. Revenue also grew from Rs 1,085.7 crore to Rs 1,504.5 crore. The company continues to expand through strategic acquisitions and a tech-driven, asset-light business model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-05-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 22:06 IST
CIEL HR Solutions, a technology-driven human resources service provider, has reported a significant 35.21% increase in its net profit for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The company's profit rose to Rs 14.67 crore from the previous year's Rs 10.85 crore.

Revenue for the same period also saw a substantial hike, rising to Rs 1,504.5 crore from Rs 1,085.7 crore, signifying the company's robust growth trajectory. Key contributors to this growth were HR services and HR platforms, which increased by 37.71% and 61.69% respectively.

CIEL HR Group Chairperson and Executive Director, K Pandiarajan, attributes this success to the unwavering belief in human potential and the power of reinvention. The company's emphasis on tech-enabled services, coupled with its strategic acquisitions, has strengthened its market position, expanded its portfolio, and allowed it to continue an asset-light business model with 85 offices in operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

