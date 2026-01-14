Health Sector Shifts: AI, Taxes, and Strategic Acquisitions

The health sector witnesses significant advancements and challenges, with Illumina introducing a genetic dataset to revolutionize AI-powered drug discovery. Partnering with major players like AstraZeneca, this initiative aims to unravel disease mechanisms previously unattainable, pushing the boundaries of medical research.

In Vietnam, a new legislative push introduces a cigarette excise tax to combat smoking. Starting in 2027, this tax will gradually increase, reflecting a global trend towards higher levies on harmful products. Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk anticipates a major shift in the GLP-1 obesity drug market, with oral medications predicted to capture a larger share by 2030.

Back in the U.S., the health landscape is marked by strategic moves and regulatory developments. The FDA reviews various drugs, and a strike by 15,000 nurses highlights staffing concerns in New York hospitals. These developments underscore a rapidly evolving sector focused on innovation, regulation, and the pressures of modern healthcare demands.