Health Sector Shifts: AI, Taxes, and Strategic Acquisitions

Recent developments in the health sector include Illumina's AI-driven genetic dataset, Vietnam's impending cigarette tax, and Novo Nordisk's GLP-1 market forecast. The U.S. sees intense healthcare activities with strikes, acquisitions, and new drug market strategies, reflecting a dynamic shift toward innovation and regulation in the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 10:32 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 10:32 IST
The health sector witnesses significant advancements and challenges, with Illumina introducing a genetic dataset to revolutionize AI-powered drug discovery. Partnering with major players like AstraZeneca, this initiative aims to unravel disease mechanisms previously unattainable, pushing the boundaries of medical research.

In Vietnam, a new legislative push introduces a cigarette excise tax to combat smoking. Starting in 2027, this tax will gradually increase, reflecting a global trend towards higher levies on harmful products. Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk anticipates a major shift in the GLP-1 obesity drug market, with oral medications predicted to capture a larger share by 2030.

Back in the U.S., the health landscape is marked by strategic moves and regulatory developments. The FDA reviews various drugs, and a strike by 15,000 nurses highlights staffing concerns in New York hospitals. These developments underscore a rapidly evolving sector focused on innovation, regulation, and the pressures of modern healthcare demands.

