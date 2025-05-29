Unveiling the Future: Hisense E7Q Pro Smart TV for Gamers and Movie Lovers

Hisense, a prominent name in consumer electronics and home appliances, has revealed its latest innovation, the E7Q Pro Smart TV. Designed to cater to modern gamers and cinephiles, this device promises top-notch entertainment with its exceptional features.

Equipped with a 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision Atmos, and AMD FreeSync Premium certification, the Hisense E7Q Pro ensures a smooth, immersive gaming experience. The AI Smooth Motion feature further enhances motion graphics, especially in low-latency game mode. Its Game Bar interface offers easy game parameter adjustments without interrupting gameplay, making it an appealing choice for avid gamers.

Available in 55'', 65'', and 100'' screen sizes with stunning QLED display technology, the E7Q Pro is priced from INR 42,999 on Amazon, inclusive of exciting launch offers. Hisense India aims to redefine premium entertainment experiences with this launch and plans to introduce another model soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)