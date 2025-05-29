Left Menu

Unveiling the Future: Hisense E7Q Pro Smart TV for Gamers and Movie Lovers

Hisense launches its Smart TV, the E7Q Pro, focusing on modern gamers' needs while providing a cinematic experience. Featuring a 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision Atmos, and AMD FreeSync Premium, it comes with an intuitive Game Bar and advanced voice control. Available in three sizes, starting at INR 42,999.

Updated: 29-05-2025 15:13 IST
Hisense, a prominent name in consumer electronics and home appliances, has revealed its latest innovation, the E7Q Pro Smart TV. Designed to cater to modern gamers and cinephiles, this device promises top-notch entertainment with its exceptional features.

Equipped with a 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision Atmos, and AMD FreeSync Premium certification, the Hisense E7Q Pro ensures a smooth, immersive gaming experience. The AI Smooth Motion feature further enhances motion graphics, especially in low-latency game mode. Its Game Bar interface offers easy game parameter adjustments without interrupting gameplay, making it an appealing choice for avid gamers.

Available in 55'', 65'', and 100'' screen sizes with stunning QLED display technology, the E7Q Pro is priced from INR 42,999 on Amazon, inclusive of exciting launch offers. Hisense India aims to redefine premium entertainment experiences with this launch and plans to introduce another model soon.

