Markets Rally on Court Ruling and Nvidia's Sales Surge

Wall Street's main indexes opened with gains following a court decision overturning most of Trump's tariffs and Nvidia's positive financial performance. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all saw significant upticks at the start of trading.

The morning session on Wall Street saw major indexes climbing after a pivotal court decision dismissed the majority of tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump. Investors were further buoyed by stellar sales performance from Nvidia, a leading name in artificial intelligence, which reported a 69% increase in quarterly sales.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 91.3 points to reach 42,190.02, translating to a 0.22% rise. The S&P 500 was up by 51.4 points, marking a 0.87% uptick to 5,939.96, while tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite soared by 288.5 points, or 1.51%, to register 19,389.392.

Market sentiment was bolstered by the dual impact of the legal triumph curtailing tariffs, which had previously escalated trade tensions, and encouraging financial metrics from Nvidia, which underscored robust demand in the tech sector.

