Netweb Technologies Projects a 72% Sales Surge Amid AI Boom

Netweb Technologies, a key player in high-performance computing, expects to end the fiscal year with a striking 72% increase in total sales, reaching nearly Rs 2,000 crore, as revealed by the company's top official on Sunday.

In the December quarter of FY26, the firm reported a more than twofold rise in profit after tax, totaling Rs 73.31 crore, underscoring its most successful quarter. The demand surge in artificial intelligence, private cloud developments, and computing solutions fueled this growth.

CEO Sanjay Lodha indicates that even without factoring in large-scale projects like the government's IndiaAI mission, Netweb projects considerable revenue from private cloud and HPC initiatives. Meanwhile, tech forecasters look to substantive investments from Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Digital Connexion as vital to India's AI infrastructure expansion, benefiting companies like Netweb incrementally over the coming years.

