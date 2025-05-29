Left Menu

India's Defense Horizon: A New Era of Indigenous Innovation and Export

DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat expressed optimism regarding the rise in defense exports following Operation Sindoor, citing the war-tested nature of indigenous equipment. He also highlighted the approval of an execution model for the fifth-generation AMCA, promoting private sector involvement and advancing India's air power capabilities.

Updated: 29-05-2025 21:39 IST
DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat expressed optimism about the future of India's defense exports, following the recent success of Operation Sindoor. He noted that the indigenous military equipment has proven itself in combat, potentially increasing international interest and exports.

During the CII Summit, he also discussed the approval by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh of the execution model for the advanced medium combat aircraft (AMCA). This fifth-generation stealth fighter project is a significant step forward for India's defense capabilities and involves substantial involvement from both public and private sectors.

The AMCA project, expected to see its first prototype by 2029, along with the Tejas light combat aircraft, will enhance India's air combat prowess significantly. Kamat emphasized the importance of industry and academic contributions to achieve India's self-reliance in defense technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

