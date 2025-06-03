Left Menu

The platform rewards recruiters and candidates for their contributions, bringing fairness, transparency, and AI-supported sourcing to the forefront of modern hiring.Hyderabad, Telangana, Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India In a bold step toward transforming Indias hiring ecosystem, HiringHeroes.ai has officially launched as the countrys first recruiter community-led job platform, where recruiters and candidates are not just participants but beneficiaries of the value they help create.HiringHeroes.ai introduces a community-powered, transparent model that recognizes and rewards human effort in recruitment.Recruiters refer, verify, and onboard candidates.

HiringHeroes.ai is Launched as India's First Recruiter Community-Led Job Platform
The platform rewards recruiters and candidates for their contributions, bringing fairness, transparency, and AI-supported sourcing to the forefront of modern hiring.

Hyderabad, Telangana, Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India In a bold step toward transforming India's hiring ecosystem, HiringHeroes.ai has officially launched as the country's first recruiter community-led job platform, where recruiters and candidates are not just participants but beneficiaries of the value they help create.

HiringHeroes.ai introduces a community-powered, transparent model that recognizes and rewards human effort in recruitment.

"Recruiters refer, verify, and onboard candidates. For every action they take, they earn. And when a resume is downloaded by an employer, both the recruiter and the candidate receive a share of the value generated," said Saikiran Gundu, Founder of HiringHeroes.ai.

What Makes HiringHeroes.ai Different For Recruiters: Recruiters earn HH Tokens for every meaningful activity — onboarding, verifying, or referring candidates. The platform features daily spins, contests, and resume-based payouts, creating a system that's both engaging and rewarding.

For Candidates: Candidates are no longer just entries in a database. Every time a resume is downloaded, the candidate is rewarded — reinstating ownership and fairness in the hiring process.

For Employers: Employers access a verified, AI-assisted talent network curated by trusted recruiters. They can directly connect with the recruiter who referred a candidate, adding context and depth to every hiring decision.

AI-Powered, Human-Driven Hiring The platform's AI identifies gaps in existing resume pools and triggers recruiter contests to find talent that exactly matches job descriptions — combining the scale of job portals with the precision of curated recruitment.

A Platform Built on Trust • Verified Resumes: Endorsed by real recruiters who know the candidates.

• Talent-on-Demand: Recruiter contests ensure missing roles get filled.

• Direct Collaboration: Employers, recruiters, and candidates work in sync. Initially launched for recruiters (called "Hiring Heroes"), the platform will soon onboard job seekers and eventually open fully to employers. The goal is to create India's fairest, most inclusive hiring ecosystem.

"We're not just building a job portal — we're building a system where effort is recognized, value is shared, and hiring is human again," SaiKiran added.

https://HiringHeroes.ai

