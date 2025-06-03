Porn Platforms Pullout: Aylo's Stand Against French Age Verification

Aylo, the company operating Pornhub, YouPorn, and RedTube, announced its decision to suspend access to these adult content platforms in France. This move comes in response to a French requirement for greater age verification measures on adult sites.

Clara Chappaz, France's junior minister for artificial intelligence and digital technology, stated that Aylo is free to exit the country if unwilling to comply with the regulations. Arcom, France's digital and audiovisual communication regulator, has the authority to block sites and impose fines if age verification is deemed insufficient.

Across the European Union, adult sites are facing increased scrutiny. Regulators announced investigations into several sites, including Pornhub, to ensure compliance with child protection rules, as concerns mount over minors' access to such content.

(With inputs from agencies.)