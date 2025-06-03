Left Menu

Porn Platforms Pullout: Aylo's Stand Against French Age Verification

Aylo, the company behind Pornhub, YouPorn, and RedTube, is suspending access in France from Wednesday. This protest responds to France's mandate for age verification on adult sites. The French government insists on compliance, as 2.3 million minors reportedly access such websites monthly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 03-06-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 20:11 IST
Porn Platforms Pullout: Aylo's Stand Against French Age Verification
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Aylo, the company operating Pornhub, YouPorn, and RedTube, announced its decision to suspend access to these adult content platforms in France. This move comes in response to a French requirement for greater age verification measures on adult sites.

Clara Chappaz, France's junior minister for artificial intelligence and digital technology, stated that Aylo is free to exit the country if unwilling to comply with the regulations. Arcom, France's digital and audiovisual communication regulator, has the authority to block sites and impose fines if age verification is deemed insufficient.

Across the European Union, adult sites are facing increased scrutiny. Regulators announced investigations into several sites, including Pornhub, to ensure compliance with child protection rules, as concerns mount over minors' access to such content.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025