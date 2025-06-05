Left Menu

Shein Under Fire: BEUC Files Complaint Over Aggressive Marketing Tactics

The BEUC has filed a complaint against Shein with the European Commission, accusing the fashion retailer of using 'dark patterns' to stimulate mass consumption. These tactics, including aggressive pop-ups and countdown timers, are designed to pressure consumers into purchases. Shein has responded, stating its ongoing cooperation with EU authorities.

The consumer advocacy group BEUC has taken action against Shein, a popular online fast-fashion retailer, by filing a complaint with the European Commission. The complaint focuses on Shein's use of 'dark patterns'—strategies aimed at pressuring customers into making more purchases, according to a report released by BEUC on Thursday.

These tactics include pop-ups warning users not to exit the app, countdown timers that create a sense of urgency, and the infinite scrolling feature on its platform. Additionally, the group highlighted that one phone received 12 notifications from the Shein app in a single day, adding to the consumer pressure.

Shein, which has grown in popularity in Europe alongside its competitor Temu, denies any wrongdoing and has stated its willingness to work with EU authorities to comply with regulations. This situation has drawn attention to the broader use of such tactics across mass-market clothing retailers, prompting calls for deeper investigation.

