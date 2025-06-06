Manish Gupta Takes Helm at Dell India to Drive Growth

Dell Technologies has announced the appointment of Manish Gupta as its new president and managing director for India, effective immediately. The company made the announcement on Friday, underscoring Gupta's role in advancing growth initiatives and sales strategies across the country.

Gupta brings over 25 years of experience in the IT sector, including over a decade in leadership roles within Dell Technologies. Previously, he handled global alliances, channel partnerships, and strategic planning for the Asia Pacific Japan & Greater China region.

Gupta succeeds Alok Ohrie, who has left the company to focus on personal pursuits. Gupta expressed enthusiasm about the opportunities in India and emphasized the role of Dell Technologies in empowering digital transformation through innovation and strategic partnerships.