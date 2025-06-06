Left Menu

Manish Gupta Takes Helm at Dell India to Drive Growth

Dell Technologies has appointed Manish Gupta as the new president and managing director for India. Gupta, who brings over 25 years of experience in the IT sector, will focus on growth and sales initiatives in India. He succeeds Alok Ohrie, who is pursuing personal interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 14:57 IST
Manish Gupta Takes Helm at Dell India to Drive Growth
Manish Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Dell Technologies has announced the appointment of Manish Gupta as its new president and managing director for India, effective immediately. The company made the announcement on Friday, underscoring Gupta's role in advancing growth initiatives and sales strategies across the country.

Gupta brings over 25 years of experience in the IT sector, including over a decade in leadership roles within Dell Technologies. Previously, he handled global alliances, channel partnerships, and strategic planning for the Asia Pacific Japan & Greater China region.

Gupta succeeds Alok Ohrie, who has left the company to focus on personal pursuits. Gupta expressed enthusiasm about the opportunities in India and emphasized the role of Dell Technologies in empowering digital transformation through innovation and strategic partnerships.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025