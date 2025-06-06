Gravton Motors Partners with Hypr Electric to Boost India's Last-Mile Delivery

Gravton Motors has taken a significant step in the world of electric mobility by securing a partnership with Hypr Electric to deliver 10,000 electric two-wheelers over the next two years. Aimed at revolutionizing last-mile delivery in India, this agreement seeks to bring robust, reliable, and fully Indian-made electric vehicles into the spotlight.

Hailing itself as the first full-stack electric mobility company in India, Gravton Motors underscores its commitment to nation-building through technological innovation. Founder Parshuram Paka emphasizes that this partnership represents more than a business transaction—it celebrates India's self-reliance, with vehicles designed for Indian roads, ensuring performance, durability, and adaptability.

Hypr Electric, which connects with top platforms like Swiggy and Zomato, will incorporate Gravton's vehicles into its expanding fleet, considerably advancing urban logistics' decarbonization phase. CEO Talluri Sai Rahul underscores the partnership's contribution to his company's reliability, advocating for the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat. This collaboration marks a new chapter in India's upward EV journey.