The Billionaire Clash: Musk vs. Trump and the Future of Tesla and SpaceX

Elon Musk, the world's richest man, faces the risk of losing billions due to a dispute with former President Donald Trump. This clash could jeopardize Tesla's self-driving cars, SpaceX's NASA missions, and Starlink's international contracts, as well as prompt advertisers to leave Musk's social media platform X.

The conflict complicates an already precarious situation for Tesla, which is planning a major roll-out of its driverless taxis in Austin, Texas. The feud threatens the company's reliance on government contracts and regulatory credits, crucial aspects of Musk's business empire. Analysts express concern over Trump's potential influence on federal safety regulations and carbon credit policies, which could impair Tesla's expansion.

The tension extends to other Musk ventures, such as SpaceX and Starlink. Trump suggested cutting government contracts for SpaceX, a major supplier of NASA services. Meanwhile, Starlink's dealings in countries like India may feel the impact of the political friction. The unfolding situation holds significant implications for the tech industry and Musk's business endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)