Left Menu

The Billionaire Clash: Musk vs. Trump and the Future of Tesla and SpaceX

The conflict between Elon Musk and Donald Trump threatens to disrupt Tesla's robotic taxi rollout, SpaceX's NASA missions, and Starlink deals. Tesla's reliance on governmental support makes Musk vulnerable. Trump's potential impact on regulatory credits and advertisers on X adds uncertainty to Musk's business ventures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 07-06-2025 03:26 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 03:26 IST
The Billionaire Clash: Musk vs. Trump and the Future of Tesla and SpaceX
billionaire

Elon Musk, the world's richest man, faces the risk of losing billions due to a dispute with former President Donald Trump. This clash could jeopardize Tesla's self-driving cars, SpaceX's NASA missions, and Starlink's international contracts, as well as prompt advertisers to leave Musk's social media platform X.

The conflict complicates an already precarious situation for Tesla, which is planning a major roll-out of its driverless taxis in Austin, Texas. The feud threatens the company's reliance on government contracts and regulatory credits, crucial aspects of Musk's business empire. Analysts express concern over Trump's potential influence on federal safety regulations and carbon credit policies, which could impair Tesla's expansion.

The tension extends to other Musk ventures, such as SpaceX and Starlink. Trump suggested cutting government contracts for SpaceX, a major supplier of NASA services. Meanwhile, Starlink's dealings in countries like India may feel the impact of the political friction. The unfolding situation holds significant implications for the tech industry and Musk's business endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025